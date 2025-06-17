Lee Arrives in Canada for G7 Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae-myung has arrived in Canada to attend the Group of Seven summit, his first multilateral forum since he took office earlier this month.The president and first lady Kim Hye-kyung arrived at Calgary International Airport on Monday afternoon local time, or Tuesday morning Seoul time.On the first day, Lee is scheduled to meet one on one with leaders of other non-G7 countries and international bodies that were invited to the forum.On Tuesday, Lee will attend an extended G7 leaders’ session in Kananaskis, Alberta, where he intends to speak about diversifying energy supply chains and the use of artificial intelligence in the energy sector.A senior official from the top office said earlier that coordination is underway to arrange bilateral meetings between Lee and the leaders of the United States and Japan on the sidelines of the summit.The president is scheduled to return home Wednesday.