Lee Pledges Active Summit Diplomacy, Mutually Beneficial Tariff Talks with US

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae-myung says the most important task in tariff negotiations with the United States is to ensure that South Korea is not placed in a more disadvantageous position than other countries.The president made the remarks on Monday at an impromptu news conference during his flight to Canada when asked about the matter.Lee pledged to make every effort to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome from the trade talks with the U.S., stressing that diplomacy should not serve the interests of only one side.The president also expressed his intent to bolster summit-level diplomacy and international relations to expand South Korea’s economic presence amid intensifying global competition.Lee said he initially considered not attending international conferences like the Group of Seven(G7) summit so early in his term, due to pressing domestic issues, but changed his mind because it is necessary to show the world that South Korea has returned to normal.About the possibility of South Korea joining an expanded G7, the president said he will pursue the opportunity if it arises.