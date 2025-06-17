Leaders of S. Korea, Australia Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on N. Korea Nuclear Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung held a summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.The presidential office said Tuesday that the two leaders held talks at a hotel in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday afternoon local time.In a press release after the talks, the top office said the two leaders agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation to make substantial progress in efforts to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.The two sides also agreed to work together actively for the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit in South Korea in October as founding members of APEC.Lee said he recognized Australia as an ally that participated in the Korean War and noted that South Korea and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners, working together to promote stability and prosperity in the region and the international community.Albanese reportedly said the two countries have been actively cooperating in various fields based on long-standing trust and solidarity, including the defense industry, clean energy and supply chains, and proposed strengthening this cooperation.