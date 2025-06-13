Lee Meets with S. African President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung held a summit with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.The presidential office said that in the summit at a Calgary, Alberta, hotel on Monday afternoon, Lee requested the South African government’s interest in and support for South Korean companies operating in the country in various sectors such as energy and manufacturing.Calling South Africa the largest economy in Africa and a gateway to the continent for South Korea, Lee stressed that the two nations have strengthened cooperation in various sectors since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992.Lee then proposed that the two nations work closely together to ensure that substantial bilateral cooperation continues to grow in various fields including trade, investment and energy.The South African president also called for efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation economically, politically and in other areas, saying South Korea and South Africa are important partners that share a commitment to democracy.Ramaphosa reportedly said South Korean companies with outstanding technological capabilities are making significant contributions to job creation and industrial development in South Africa, expressing hope that South Korea’s investment and business presence in the country will continue to expand.