Photo : YONHAP News / Photo by Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP

A summit that the top office hoped to arrange for President Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven gathering in Canada appears unlikely now, as Trump has decided to return home early.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will return to Washington on Monday night to attend to many “important matters.”The decision comes amid escalating military clashes between Israel and Iran.According to Fox News, Trump asked the National Security Council to be prepared in the situation room when he returns.