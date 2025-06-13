Police, Labor Ministry Raid SPC Samlip HQ, Factory over Worker’s Death

Photo : KBS News

Police and labor ministry officials have raided SPC Samlip, a confectionery unit under SPC Group, and one of its factories as part of an investigation into the death of a factory worker last month.The Siheung Police Station said Tuesday that the police and the ministry searched 12 offices at SPC Samlip’s headquarters in southern Seoul and the baked goods factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.The labor ministry also said in a release that the two agencies sent about 80 officials to determine whether there were any violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act or the Industrial Safety and Health Act at the factory.They plan to secure evidence regarding the circumstances of the worker’s death and find out whether the factory followed the rule requiring at least two workers to perform certain tasks together.The joint raid comes about a month after the worker in her 50s was killed after her upper body got caught in a conveyor belt during lubrication work.