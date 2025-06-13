Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police, Labor Ministry Raid SPC Samlip HQ, Factory over Worker’s Death

Written: 2025-06-17 11:07:58Updated: 2025-06-17 15:31:37

Police, Labor Ministry Raid SPC Samlip HQ, Factory over Worker’s Death

Photo : KBS News

Police and labor ministry officials have raided SPC Samlip, a confectionery unit under SPC Group, and one of its factories as part of an investigation into the death of a factory worker last month.

The Siheung Police Station said Tuesday that the police and the ministry searched 12 offices at SPC Samlip’s headquarters in southern Seoul and the baked goods factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

The labor ministry also said in a release that the two agencies sent about 80 officials to determine whether there were any violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act or the Industrial Safety and Health Act at the factory. 

They plan to secure evidence regarding the circumstances of the worker’s death and find out whether the factory followed the rule requiring at least two workers to perform certain tasks together.

The joint raid comes about a month after the worker in her 50s was killed after her upper body got caught in a conveyor belt during lubrication work.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >