Top Office Checking Situation on Lee-Trump Summit as Trump Set to Leave G7 Early

Written: 2025-06-17 11:15:08Updated: 2025-06-17 11:16:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is checking the situation regarding a possible summit between President Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada, after the White House said Trump will cut his trip to Canada short and return home on Monday night local time. 

An official at the top office conveyed the message to reporters on Tuesday, when asked whether the U.S. sought prior understanding from South Korea. 

The official said a summit between President Lee Jae-myung and Trump had been scheduled for Tuesday but that the top office is currently assessing the situation. 

About the possibility of rescheduling the summit before Trump’s early departure, the official said it hasn’t been long since the news came out, adding that the top office needs to check further. 

The official said concrete progress has been made in arranging a summit between Lee and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
