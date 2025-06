Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s auto exports decreased over four percent from a year earlier in May as shipments to the U.S. plunged nearly 30 percent due to the new tariffs on imported vehicles.According to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, the nation’s automobile exports came to six-point-two billion dollars last month, down four-point-four percent from a year earlier.It is the second-highest figure for the month of May.Exports of auto parts declined nine-point-four percent from a year ago in May due to the U.S. tariffs.The country’s auto exports to the United States slipped 27-point-one percent year-on-year in May.Meanwhile, eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 52 percent of the domestic auto market last month, surpassing the 50 percent mark for the first time.