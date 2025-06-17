Lee-Trump Meeting Called Off after Mideast Tensions Prompt Trump’s Early Departure from G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The much-anticipated meeting between President Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Canada was called off after Trump cut his trip short amid rising Mideast tensions.At a press briefing on Monday local time, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said the Lee-Trump talks that were scheduled for Tuesday will not take place because the American president decided to return home early.Wi said these things happen from time to time with one-on-one meetings planned on the fringes of multilateral forums, adding that the decision is believed to be related to the escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran.The national security adviser said the U.S. side has made contact to seek Seoul’s understanding over Trump’s early departure.Wi also said Lee is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday afternoon.Meanwhile, the presidential office said it will seek another summit with Trump at the earliest possible opportunity.A top office official said that opportunity may arise if Lee decides to attend the NATO summit in the Netherlands next week.