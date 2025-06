Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued a level three travel advisory for all parts of Iran as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise amid Israel’s airstrikes and Iran’s retaliatory attacks.The foreign ministry announced that it was raising its advisory level to three from two-point-five for all parts of Iran as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.Previously, a level three warning had been issued for areas of Iran near the borders with Türkiye and Iraq.With the upgrade, the ministry urged South Koreans residing in Iran to pay extra attention to safety and leave the country as soon as possible in accordance with guidelines from the South Korean diplomatic mission there.The ministry also called on South Korean travelers to cancel or delay any trips to Iran.The ministry said it will keep a close eye on the situation in the Middle East and continually take steps to guarantee the safety of South Koreans.