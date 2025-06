Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s central and southern areas are set to enter the monsoon season around Friday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday that hot, humid air from southern China will move into the nation as the North Pacific High gradually builds.As a result, the central and southern regions are forecast to come under the influence of a stationary front around Friday.If monsoon showers do begin Friday, the monsoon season will be starting five days early in the central part of the country and three days early in the south, based on average figures posted between 1991 and 2020.The weather agency forecast that heavy rainfall warnings may have to be issued for some parts of the country, with a mesoscale low pressure system developing over a stationary front.