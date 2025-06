Photo : YONHAP News / AFP

The Group of Seven(G7) leaders have addressed the conflict in the Middle East and said they reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the region.The leaders expressed their stance in a joint statement issued Monday after their summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.Also in the statement, the leaders said “Israel has a right to defend itself” and reaffirmed their support for Israel’s security.Calling Iran “the principal source of regional instability and terror,” the G7 leaders said they have been “consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”They then called for “a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.”Foreign media said U.S. President Donald Trump, who left the summit early due to the Middle East situation, signed the joint statement.