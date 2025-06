Photo : KBS News

The six outdoor swimming pools and water parks along the Han River in Seoul will open Friday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday, the Ttukseom, Jamwon and Yeouido swimming pools as well as the Jamsil, Yanghwa and Nanji water parks will operate from Friday until the end of August.Admission to the swimming pools costs three-thousand won for children, or two U.S. dollars and 20 cents, and five-thousand won for adults, or nearly four dollars.For the water parks, admission is one-thousand won for children and three-thousand won for adults.Children aged six and under can use the facilities free of charge.The facilities will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.