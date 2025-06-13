Menu Content

Special Prosecutor Expects to Question Former First Lady in Person

Written: 2025-06-17 15:12:05Updated: 2025-06-17 15:50:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecutor investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee over multiple allegations says he expects to question her in person.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, special prosecutor Min Joong-ki said Kim’s side has not yet made contact and that details of the investigation will be finalized after deputy special prosecutors are appointed.

Regarding Kim’s hospitalization at Seoul Asan Medical Center on Monday for an undisclosed chronic illness, Min said he learned of it through media reports. 

When asked if the hospitalization will impact the investigation timeline, he said he hasn't set a specific time to question her yet, adding that he is busy enough with preparation work.

Min has recommended eight candidates for deputy roles and is awaiting decisions from the presidential office on four of them.

Kim is under investigation on suspicion of engaging in stock manipulation, unlawfully accepting a luxury handbag, arranging illegal opinion polls, and interfering in candidate nominations for the People Power Party.
