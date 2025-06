Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has confirmed that President Lee Jae-myung will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.A senior presidential official said Monday that the summit is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon local time, with the exact time to be announced later.It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Lee took office.The talks are expected to address key issues in the bilateral relationship, including historical disputes and future cooperation.The official emphasized the administration’s approach of strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan, while managing ties with China and Russia.