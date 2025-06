Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court has denied former President Moon Jae-in’s request to transfer his bribery trial to the Ulsan District Court.Moon is being tried jointly with former lawmaker and Eastar Jet founder Lee Sang-jik, whose request to move the trial to the Jeonju District Court was also denied.The court on Tuesday cited the nature of the charges, saying the alleged offenses are “counterpart crimes” and both defendants need to be tried together.As a result, the high-profile case will continue in Seoul.Prosecutors allege that around 200 million won, or approximately 170-thousand U.S. dollars, paid to Moon’s son-in-law in salary and housing benefits by Eastar Jet’s Thai affiliate constituted a bribe for Moon.