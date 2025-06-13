New Rival Party Floor Leaders Meet, Agree to Weekly Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The newly appointed floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties met Tuesday at the National Assembly and agreed to hold regular weekly talks.Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee said he and his People Power Party counterpart, Song Eon-seog, agreed to formalize their meetings starting with the weekly sessions.Kim added that they also agreed to maintain more frequent communication outside of scheduled talks, with their deputy floor leaders meeting even more often to coordinate on pending issues.During the meeting, Song urged Kim to grant his party the chairmanship of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, citing parliamentary tradition in which the majority party takes the Assembly speakership and the second-largest party chairs the judiciary committee to ensure checks and balances.He argued that with the Democratic Party now holding both the presidency and a parliamentary majority, there is little need for vetoes, and he called on Kim to reconsider the committee post in the spirit of bipartisan cooperation.Kim did not respond directly, instead stressing the urgency of passing the proposed supplementary budget, warning that with the economy faltering and livelihoods under strain, political inaction could be seen as irresponsible.