Photo : YONHAP News

Russian media outlets reported Tuesday that Moscow’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea on special instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to Sputnik and other news agencies, Shoigu landed in Pyongyang earlier in the day and is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The Russian official previously visited Pyongyang on June 4 for talks with the North Korean leader, and he is reported to have made this latest trip to implement what was agreed upon at that time.Citing a statement from the Security Council, the Russian outlets said bilateral agreements are being implemented in line with the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty the two countries signed last year.Russia’s TASS news agency said this is Shoigu’s third visit to the North in just three months.