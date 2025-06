Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump, who cut his trip to Canada short and left the Group of Seven(G7) summit late Monday while it was still in progress, has denied doing so to work on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, saying there was a “much bigger” reason.French President Emmanuel Macron, who also attended the G7 summit, had suggested Trump may have left early to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.In a posting on Truth Social early Tuesday, Trump said Macron was wrong and that his early return to Washington had nothing to do with a ceasefire.Saying the French leader “always gets it wrong,” Trump urged his followers to “Stay Tuned!”Amid speculation that Trump has intelligence about an imminent strike by Iran on an American military base in Iraq, the U.S. president instructed the National Security Council to convene upon his return.