KOSPI Rises on Tech, Auto Gains

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) edged up Tuesday, driven by gains in major tech and auto stocks amid ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.The KOSPI gained three-point-64 points, or zero-point-12 percent, to close at two-thousand-950-point-30.The index surged early but lost momentum as reports of U.S. President Donald Trump cutting his G7 trip short due to the Israel-Iran conflict dampened investor confidence, with analysts citing persistent geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and the cancellation of an envisioned summit between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as key factors.Samsung Electronics rose one-point-57 percent, SK hynix gained zero-point-four percent, Hyundai Motor added one-point-74 percent, Kia rose two-point-15 percent and Hanwha Ocean jumped seven-point-85 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost one-point-61 points, or zero-point-21 percent, to close at 775-point-65.