Heritage Agency Identifies Unnamed Tomb in Gongju near Tomb of King Muryeong

The state cultural heritage agency has identified after 100 years one of the six unnamed royal tombs near Tomb of King Muryeong, the Baekje Dynasty's 25th ruler, in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province.According to the Korea Heritage Service on Tuesday, it has reached an assumption after a two-year investigation that the tomb belonged to King Samgeun, Baekje Kingdom's 23rd monarch, who died at an early age of 15.Forensic scientists participating in the reinvestigation from 2023 analyzed that two molars discovered at the tomb belonged to someone in their teen years, and King Samgeun was the only direct descendant of the 21st King Gaero in his teens.The investigators also presumed that the other five anonymous tombs belonged to those in direct lineage of King Gaero.Meanwhile, the forensic scientists said artifacts excavated from the tomb, such as ornate gold earrings inlaid with blue glass beads, suggest that Baekje Kingdom had operated a wide trade network that extended to as far as Southeast Asia.