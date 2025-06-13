Reports: Shoigu in Pyongyang for Talks with Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian media reported on Tuesday that Moscow’s Security Council Secretary, Sergei Shoigu, has arrived in North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong-un, acting under special instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to TASS and other Russian outlets citing the Security Council’s press office, Shoigu and Kim held talks in Pyongyang.The specific details of Putin’s directive have not been disclosed.This marks the second meeting between Shoigu and Kim in just 13 days.Shoigu is reported to have made this latest trip to implement what was agreed upon during their previous encounter.Shoigu previously visited Pyongyang on June 4, when the two discussed issues related to the war in Ukraine, the reconstruction of Russia’s border region of Kursk, and commemorative matters concerning the North Korean forces deployed there.Citing a statement from the Security Council, Russian outlets said that bilateral agreements are being implemented in line with the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by the two countries last year.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reportedly seen personally greeting Shoigu at the entrance of a building.Shoigu said that his frequent visit is due to Putin's orders and Kim replied that he takes that as a sign of stronger cooperation to which Shoigu agreed.