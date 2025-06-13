Ex-President Yoon Refuses 3rd Request by Police to Appear for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused a third request to appear for police questioning on allegations that he ordered the secret service to prevent law enforcement from arresting him over martial law in January.The police’s special team probing the martial law incident said Tuesday that they received statements from Yoon and his lawyers, respectively, stating such position with regard to the summons for Yoon to appear for questioning on Thursday.The former president’s lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that he had written in his statement to the police that no crime had been committed and claimed that there was no need for a police investigation.In his statement to the police, Yoon is said to have flatly denied the allegations against him.Aside from being suspected of special obstruction of public duty regarding the arrest attempt, the former president is also alleged to have ordered the deletion of data on December 7 related to secure phones used by military commanders involved in martial law.