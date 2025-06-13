Menu Content

Economy

Trade Minister: Negotiations with US to Proceed Intensely in Coming Weeks

Written: 2025-06-17 19:08:23Updated: 2025-06-17 19:18:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Tuesday held a meeting of related agencies as South Korea and the U.S. are set to hold active negotiations to produce a “July package” for removal of the U.S. reciprocal tariffs before July 8, when the 90-day grace period is set to end. 

Chaired by trade minister Yeo Han-koo, the meeting reviewed South Korea’s strategies on responding to issues that are expected to come up in negotiations with the U.S. 

Tuesday marked the first time for a pan-government meeting to be held on discussing responses for the U.S. tariffs since the launch of the Lee Jae-myung administration. 

Yeo said conditions have now been created for South Korea-U.S. negotiations to be held in a full-fledged manner with the launch of a new South Korean government. 

He stressed that from now on, trade negotiations with the U.S. should be prioritized and efforts must be made to successfully conclude such talks. 

Yeo said he believes that negotiations will proceed intensely in the coming weeks.
