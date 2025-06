Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has upheld an injunction banning the members of the K-pop girl group NewJeans from engaging in independent music and advertising activities without the consent of their agency, ADOR.Tuesday’s ruling from the Seoul High Court comes after the Seoul Central District Court in April dismissed a similar appeal filed by the five members — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — saying the injunction was justified.The court ruled in favor of the management agency the previous month, reaffirming ADOR’s right to represent the group and saying it was difficult to conclude that the agency had violated its contractual obligations.In November last year, the members accused ADOR of breach of contract and declared their contract null and void, saying they intended to pursue music and advertising activities independently.But the management agency says the contract remains valid through July 2029.