Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee to Be Held Next Tues. and Wed.

Written: 2025-06-17 19:26:13Updated: 2025-06-17 19:28:47

Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee to Be Held Next Tues. and Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday during a meeting among main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Lee Jong-bae, who heads the special committee on the confirmation hearing for the prime minister nominee, and senior committee members, ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kim Hyun and PPP Rep. Bae June-young. 

Rival parties will convene the first meeting of the special committee on Wednesday to formally appoint the head and senior members of the committee and draw up a list of witnesses. 

By law, the National Assembly must complete deliberation or confirmation hearing procedures within 20 days of receiving a request for such a hearing while the related parliamentary committee must conclude the confirmation hearing within 15 days of receiving such request. 

Given that President Lee Jae-myung submitted the request for Kim’s confirmation hearing last Tuesday, the hearing must conclude by next Wednesday and the National Assembly will have until June 29 to finish deliberations.
