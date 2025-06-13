Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee to Be Held Next Tues. and Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok next Tuesday and Wednesday.The agreement was reached on Tuesday during a meeting among main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Lee Jong-bae, who heads the special committee on the confirmation hearing for the prime minister nominee, and senior committee members, ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kim Hyun and PPP Rep. Bae June-young.Rival parties will convene the first meeting of the special committee on Wednesday to formally appoint the head and senior members of the committee and draw up a list of witnesses.By law, the National Assembly must complete deliberation or confirmation hearing procedures within 20 days of receiving a request for such a hearing while the related parliamentary committee must conclude the confirmation hearing within 15 days of receiving such request.Given that President Lee Jae-myung submitted the request for Kim’s confirmation hearing last Tuesday, the hearing must conclude by next Wednesday and the National Assembly will have until June 29 to finish deliberations.