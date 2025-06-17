Menu Content

Shoigu: N. Korean Leader to Send 6,000 Military Engineers, Construction Workers to Kursk

Written: 2025-06-17 20:58:04Updated: 2025-06-18 09:46:04

Photo : KBS News

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Tuesday, said Kim intends to send six-thousand military personnel to Russia’s Kursk region in support of its offensive in Ukraine.

According to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, Shoigu shared the information with Russian reporters after his meeting with Kim.

Kim’s decision to dispatch one-thousand engineers to remove landmines in Russia and five-thousand construction workers to rebuild infrastructure destroyed in Ukrainian attacks follows the deployment of North Korean combat troops to the region.

Shoigu said the main objective of his latest trip was to discuss security issues, adding that the two sides praised the exchanges between Russian and North Korean soldiers, particularly their interactions in Kursk.

The Russian official also expressed hope that flights between the two countries may soon resume after more than 30 years.
