Lee, Ishiba Hold First Summit on Sidelines of G7 in Canada

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first summit in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday local time.The presidential office said Wednesday that in the meeting, Lee expressed hope that South Korea and Japan will move beyond their differences and develop a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship.Calling Japan an inseparable neighbor that shares a front yard with South Korea, Lee stressed that the two nations should foster future-oriented cooperation amid global trade challenges.Ishiba voiced hope that the two nations will use this year, which marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations, as an opportunity to enhance cooperation and exchanges.It was their first in-person meeting since Lee took office June 4.The two leaders had previously agreed to pursue solid bilateral ties during a phone call on Monday last week.