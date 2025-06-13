Lee Holds Bilateral Talks with Leaders of Brazil, India, UK, Mexico, EU, UN

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung launched a series of bilateral summit talks Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.Lee first sat down with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Kananaskis, Alberta, and affirmed his commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with Brazil, which is South Korea’s largest trading and investment partner in Latin America.In his summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lee offered his condolences over the recent Air India plane crash.Modi thanked Lee and invited him to visit India in the near future.Lee also held a separate bilateral summit with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and the two leaders agreed to work to further strengthen bilateral relations.In his summit with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Lee voiced hope for more progress in ongoing negotiations to revise a bilateral free trade agreement with Britain.When he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Lee said he hopes South Korea and Japan will overcome their differences and build a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship.The president also met with the leaders of the European Union and the United Nations.According to the top office, UN Secretary-General António Guterres proposed that Lee deliver remarks at the UN General Assembly in September on how South Korea restored democracy.