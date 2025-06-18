Lee, Ishiba Agree to Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first summit in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday local time.According to the presidential office, the bilateral summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, started at 3:30 p.m. and lasted for about 30 minutes.In the summit, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and continue to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States in response to various regional geopolitical challenges, including the North Korea issue.The two leaders also exchanged in-depth views on ways to maintain peace and stability in the region and to maximize their national interests amid rapidly changing global dynamics, and agreed that the two countries, which share similar positions, will seek closer cooperation going forward.Lee and Ishiba also reaffirmed their commitment to resuming shuttle diplomacy and agreed to advance discussions between the relevant authorities to that end.In addition, the two sides agreed to lay the groundwork for a more robust and mature South Korea-Japan relationship as this year marks the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic ties.