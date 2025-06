Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Tuesday local time.The presidential office said in a release that the two leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of defense, energy security, climate change and artificial intelligence.President Lee expressed his intention to deepen security and defense industry cooperation with Canada through South Korea’s participation in Canada’s submarine acquisition program.Carney said he is well aware of South Korea’s defense capabilities and proposed that the two countries actively cooperate on regional and global security.The two leaders also shared their assessment of the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and exchanged views on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.