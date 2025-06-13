Lee Commits to Cooperation on Energy Security, Mineral Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has pledged South Korea’s active participation in global efforts to achieve energy security and stabilize critical mineral supply chains.The presidential office said in a release on Wednesday that Lee made the pledge during a working luncheon and expanded session of the G7 summit in Canada on Tuesday local time.Introducing South Korea’s energy policy, Lee stressed that achieving energy security and stabilizing critical mineral supply chains are key to global economic growth and prosperity.Lee continued that as advances in artificial intelligence technology drive a surge in electricity demand, energy supply chains are increasingly threatened by climate volatility and geopolitical instability.He then called for efforts to establish a stable, economical and reliable energy system to ensure energy security.The president also emphasized the importance of critical mineral supply chains, saying they are vital to the creation of a sustainable, eco-friendly energy ecosystem.