Politics

Presidential Office Expresses Concern about N. Korea’s Plans to Send More Troops to Russia

Written: 2025-06-18 11:07:10Updated: 2025-06-18 13:42:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed concern about North Korea’s plans to dispatch an additional six-thousand troops and workers to assist Russia’s war against Ukraine. 

An official at the top office conveyed the position to reporters on Tuesday at a press center in Calgary, Alberta, when asked about the issue. 

The official said South Korea does not support the North’s reported plans to dispatch more troops to Russia. 

Earlier, a South Korean foreign ministry official said the employment of North Korean workers overseas constitutes a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. 

The official expressed serious concerns about the continued illicit cooperation between North Korea and Russia and called for an immediate halt. 

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Tuesday, told Russian media that North Korea will send six-thousand military engineers and construction workers to Russia’s Kursk region.
