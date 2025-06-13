Ruling Bloc Agrees to Include Cash Handouts in Supplementary Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office have agreed to provide cash handouts for all citizens by drawing on a supplementary budget worth over 20 trillion won, or about 14-point-59 billion U.S. dollars.The ruling bloc reached the agreement Wednesday morning in a meeting at the National Assembly on this year’s second supplementary budget.After the meeting, Democratic Party lawmaker Jin Sung-joon told reporters the party considers 35 trillion won the minimum amount necessary to revive the economy, adding that the sum of this year’s first and second extra budgets approaches that figure.This year’s first extra budget was worth 12-point-two trillion won.In addition to the cash handouts, the second extra budget will reportedly include debt writeoffs for small businesses and local currency vouchers to stimulate the economy.Jin said the cash handouts will be given to all South Koreans, but vulnerable groups will receive more.He didn't provide a specific figure.