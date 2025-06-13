National Policy Planning Committee Receives First Briefings from Ministries

Photo : KBS News

The national policy planning committee, which serves as a presidential transition team for the Lee Jae Myung administration, has started receiving policy briefings from ministries.Lee Han-joo, the chair of the committee, received his initial briefing from the finance ministry on Wednesday on its key policy tasks and plans to implement them.The committee plans to receive similar briefings every day until Friday in Sejong City.In his opening remarks ahead of the finance ministry’s briefing, Lee Han-joo said the economy is in very poor shape, with large companies, small businesses and self-employed businesspeople facing very difficult conditions.The chair said that due to the unique features of the South Korean economy, there are significant imbalances across industries, regions and scales of business.He said the nation must work to resolve these imbalances, expressing hope that the finance ministry would address the issues thoroughly in the briefing.