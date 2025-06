Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s largest book festival, the Seoul International Book Fair, opened Wednesday for a five-day run.This year’s event at Seoul’s COEX will be attended by some 530 publishers and related groups from 17 countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and France.Around 100 foreign publishers and organizations and some 430 domestic publishers are set to run booths, book markets and exhibits.Taiwan is this year’s “guest of honor,” to be represented by some 30 novelists, picture book writers and cartoonists, as well as 26 publishers and agencies.Some notable figures scheduled to attend include former President Moon Jae-in, who will give a congratulatory speech at an awards ceremony Wednesday, as well as “Decision to Leave” filmmaker Park Chan-wook and “Cloud Bread” author Baek Hee-na.