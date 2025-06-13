S. Korea, US, Japan Conduct First Combined Aerial Exercise in 5 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The air forces of South Korea and the U.S., alongside Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, conducted a combined aerial exercise for the first time since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office earlier this month.According to the South Korean Air Force, a joint exercise involving the three countries' fighter jets was held Wednesday morning over international waters south of Jeju Island.The exercise brought together two of the South's F-15K fighter jets, six U.S. F-16s, and two of Japan Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighters.Air Force officials from Seoul said the latest drills aimed to strengthen trilateral security cooperation to counter North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats while maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.It was the first time the three sides conducted a combined aerial exercise since January, when the U.S. deployed its B-1B strategic bomber.