Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military conducted live-fire drills near the inter-Korean border for the first time under the Lee Jae-myung administration.The Army's Seventh Infantry Division is scheduled to carry out the training at an artillery range in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province for two days from Wednesday.The defense ministry said there has yet to be any change to the military's planned exercises.Such exercises continue to proceed although Lee pledged during his campaign to restore the two Koreas' military agreement signed in 2018 that bans live-fire drills near the border.The Marine Corps is expected to proceed with its planned marine firing drills near the northwestern islands in the Yellow Sea close to the de facto maritime border next week.