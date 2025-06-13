Rival Parties to Continue Talks on Convening Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Floor leadership from the ruling and main opposition parties will continue discussions on when to convene a plenary session as the ruling side's request to hold it on Thursday fell through during their talks on Wednesday.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) chief deputy floor leader Moon Jin-seog said while it is urgent to handle bills on an extra budget and others to allow the administration to conduct state affairs, his party accepted that the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) requires time to establish new floor leadership.Moon and his PPP counterpart, Yoo Sang-bum, both said that they agreed to continue talks on parliamentary affairs and to frequently meet in person.The two sides have yet to narrow differences on which party should fill the vacancy in the chairmanship of the Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, with the DP claiming it holds the right to the remaining year in the two-year term.The PPP, on the other hand, argues the main opposition should take over to ensure checks and balances as the ruling side holds a supermajority in parliament with 190 seats, including those belonging to the minor Rebuilding Korea Party and others.