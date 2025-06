Photo : YONHAP News

The government has discussed ways to prevent heavy rainfall damage as monsoon rains are forecast to pound the central region from Thursday.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety held on Wednesday a meeting chaired by Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Yi Han-kyung and attended by related agencies on preparing for the monsoon season.The meeting reviewed measures that related agencies have put in place to prevent flood damage, including steps to prevent flooding in semi-basement houses and in wildfire-affected areas.The meeting came as the Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast that more than 200 millimeters of monsoon rain will pound the central region between Thursday and Saturday.Yi called for active efforts to prevent flood damage with focus on preventing types of damage seen often during monsoon season, including houses being buried in mud following landslides.