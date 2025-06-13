Gov't to Spend Over 16 Tln. Won in AI Through 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to spend more than 16 trillion won, or around eleven-point-six billion U.S. dollars, in artificial intelligence(AI) through 2030 to fulfill President Lee Jae-myung’s campaign pledges.The science ministry on Wednesday briefed the plan to the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning.The ministry said it first plans to inject 12-point-three trillion won, or some nine billion dollars, to make South Korea one of the world’s top three nations in AI.The effort would involve expanding related infrastructure, including national AI computing centers and establishing the nation’s sixth supercomputer.The government plans to expand a little over one-point-two trillion won, or 827 million dollars, to foster AI talents and some one trillion won, or 727 million dollars, to create an AI-based society which would involve developing a national AI model.Some 600 billion won, or roughly 436 million dollars, will go into creating an AI joint investment fund with key economies in a bid to secure South Korea’s global AI status.