Independent Body Launches Procedures to Investigate 2022 Itaewon Crowd Crush

Written: 2025-06-18 19:40:23Updated: 2025-06-18 19:46:51

Independent Body Launches Procedures to Investigate 2022 Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

An independent body tasked to investigate the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster launched truth-finding procedures nine months after it began operation.

The National Commission for the Investigation of October 29 Itaewon Disaster convened Tuesday and decided to open investigations into 49 cases - 41 filed by disaster victims and their families and eight proposed by the panel.

The commission is set to first investigate a case filed by family members last October to find the truth behind the cause of the tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of 159 people and injuries of nearly 200 others.

Nine subjects in the investigation include what happened from the time of the victims' death to the transfer of their bodies to their families, problems in authorities' foresight and failure in preventive measures, and the impact of the relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan District.

The probe is mandated for one year since the investigation launch and can be extended by up to three months.
