Gov't to Inject 51 Tln. Won Through 2030 to Make S. Korea One of World's Top 5 Cultural Powers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will inject 51 trillion won, or roughly 37 billion U.S. dollars, through 2030 to make South Korea one of the world’s top five cultural powers, fulfilling one of President Lee Jae-myung’s key campaign pledges.The culture ministry on Wednesday presented the plan to the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning.Under the plan, the government will inject the proposed budget of about 51 trillion won to support K-content, expand into foreign markets to establish hubs for expanding the Korean wave, also known as Hallyu, and to actively develop content industries.The government will also inject about one-point-six trillion won, or around one-point-two billion dollars, through 2030 to create an environment where all people can easily enjoy sports.The effort includes expanding the number of National Fitness Award Centers in the nation from 75 to 150 and fully revamping outdated public sports facilities.To reach its cultural power goal, the government will also seek to make South Korea one of the world’s top ten advanced countries in tourism by actively developing the sector into a national export industry.Through 2030, the government will spend about 803 billion won, or about 584 million dollars, to improve the quality of the nation’s tourism sector.