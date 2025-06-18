President Lee Returns from G7 Summit in Canada

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung has returned home from Canada after making his global debut at the Group of Seven(G7) summit just two weeks after taking office.Lee arrived at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, early Thursday.During his two-day visit, he held bilateral meetings with leaders from nine countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada.In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the two leaders agreed to restore shuttle diplomacy and strengthen ties as the two nations mark 60 years of normalized diplomatic relations.President Lee also participated in G7 sessions on energy security, where he introduced South Korea’s energy policies.A planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was canceled due to Trump’s early return to Washington amid rising tensions in the Middle East.President Lee is set to preside over a Cabinet meeting on Thursday at the presidential office.