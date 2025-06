Photo : YONHAP News

Cho Eun-suk, the special prosecutor leading the investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law move, has officially launched the probe and indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.Cho said Thursday in a press release that he indicted Kim on Wednesday night on charges of obstructing the performance of official duties and destroying evidence.The move is seen as a preemptive measure to prevent Kim’s release, as he recently refused bail and was expected to be freed next Thursday upon the expiration of his six-month detention period.Cho said he will swiftly ask the court to merge Kim’s cases and issue a new warrant to detain him further.Cho, appointed last Thursday, officially launched the investigation into Yoon’s martial law move on Wednesday after completing preparations and receiving case files from the police and prosecution.