Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s leading international film festival will be held in October for the first time in six years.According to the North Korea-focused travel company Koryo Tours on Wednesday, the 18th Pyongyang International Film Festival will take place in the North Korean capital from October 22 to 27.Launched in September 1987, the film festival was initially held every two to three years but became an annual event in 2018.However, it was suspended indefinitely after the 17th edition in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to travel packages launched by the tour operator, the event’s international partner, tourists can watch movies along with Pyongyang residents at cinemas in the city and also participate in discussions with North Korean filmmakers.Koryo Tours said the festival has excluded films from adversaries such as the U.S., South Korea and Japan since it began in 1987.