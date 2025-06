Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reportedly decided to reopen the student visa application process after suspending it in May.According to the Associated Press on Wednesday, the department announced in a public notice that it has rescinded its suspension of student visa processing.However, the department reportedly said new applicants who refuse to unlock their social media accounts for government review may be rejected.The department said that under new guidance, consular officers will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting of all students and exchange visitor applicants.The department said that to facilitate this vetting, applicants will be asked to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to “public,” adding the enhanced social media vetting will ensure the U.S. is properly screening every single person attempting to visit the country.