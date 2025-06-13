Ex-President Yoon Defies Third Summons to Appear for Police Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has yet to comply with a third request to appear for police questioning, set for Thursday.Yoon’s lawyer Yun Gap-geun announced on Thursday that the former president will not appear for questioning, saying he is not refusing to comply with the summons but insisting that the summons meet the legal requirements.The lawyer argued that investigations must be conducted fairly and adhere to strict legal procedures to protect citizens’ freedom and human rights.The police reportedly will wait until the end of the business day to see if the ex-president appears.Former President Yoon is suspected of ordering the Presidential Security Service to block his arrest in early January.He is also suspected of giving the secret service agency an order on December 7, four days after he declared martial law, to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders.The ex-president defied two summons to appear for police questioning earlier this month.