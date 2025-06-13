Policy Planning Committee Criticizes Briefings, Demands Fresh Reports from Ministries

Photo : YONHAP News

The national policy planning committee, which serves as a presidential transition team for the Lee Jae Myung administration, has expressed disappointment in the policy briefings it has received from ministries so far and said it plans to request revised briefings.Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, the spokesperson for the committee, said Thursday that Wednesday’s briefings were very disappointing, adding that those scheduled for Thursday and Friday are unlikely to be much different.Jo said the briefings lacked analysis of President Lee’s campaign pledges and were essentially devoid of content, consisting only of outdated and routine topics.Jo added that the ministries failed to present concrete visions or plans in line with the new administration, adding that some ministries even used the president’s pledges as a pretext to push their own agendas.He continued that the briefings displayed how disorganized and broken public organizations have become after three years under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and in the six months since the former president’s martial law move.