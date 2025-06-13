Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Policy Planning Committee Criticizes Briefings, Demands Fresh Reports from Ministries

Written: 2025-06-19 11:31:41Updated: 2025-06-19 11:44:03

Policy Planning Committee Criticizes Briefings, Demands Fresh Reports from Ministries

Photo : YONHAP News

The national policy planning committee, which serves as a presidential transition team for the Lee Jae Myung administration, has expressed disappointment in the policy briefings it has received from ministries so far and said it plans to request revised briefings.  

Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, the spokesperson for the committee, said Thursday that Wednesday’s briefings were very disappointing, adding that those scheduled for Thursday and Friday are unlikely to be much different. 

Jo said the briefings lacked analysis of President Lee’s campaign pledges and were essentially devoid of content, consisting only of outdated and routine topics. 

Jo added that the ministries failed to present concrete visions or plans in line with the new administration, adding that some ministries even used the president’s pledges as a pretext to push their own agendas. 

He continued that the briefings displayed how disorganized and broken public organizations have become after three years under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and in the six months since the former president’s martial law move.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >