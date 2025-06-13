Top Office, White House in Talks to Arrange Lee-Trump Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is in talks with the White House to arrange a meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump after their summit in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) gathering was called off.When asked about Trump’s possible absence from the NATO summit in the Netherlands next week, an official from the top office said Thursday that Lee also has yet to decide whether to attend.Asked if the two sides were seeking a separate summit in July should Trump not attend the NATO gathering, the official said discussions are underway as to what type of meeting it will be and an announcement will be made once the decision is final.On Lee meeting with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, the official said it certainly is part of a required process and that consultations are set to take place on the timing.In response to a question about a delay in presidential Cabinet nominations, the official said the appointment of the prime minister is a necessary first step, with a two-day parliamentary confirmation hearing for nominee Kim Min-seok set to begin Tuesday.Trump cut his G7 attendance short on Monday amid the Middle East crisis.